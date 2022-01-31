Africa Cup of Nations
Spurs bring in Kulusevski, Bentancur in Juve raid

Tottenham has struck a loan deal for winger Dejan Kulusevski, and signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Lo Celso leaves Spurs for Villarreal on loan

Spurs have signed Kulusevski on an initial 18-month loan, with the option to buy the Sweden international from Juventus.

Meanwhile, Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a contract until 2026 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20million (€23.9m).

Bentancur spent four and a half years in Turin, winning three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies across 181 appearances in all competitions, while scoring two goals and recording 17 assists.

 

In the last four seasons in Serie A, no Juventus player has made more tackles (205) or interceptions (147) than Bentancur.

The 24-year-old, who has 46 caps for Uruguay, had also been linked with a move to Aston Villa but has ultimately signed for former Juve boss Antonio Conte and Spurs.

The Serie A giant also confirmed on Tuesday (AEDT) that winger Dejan Kulusevski has joined Spurs on an initial loan, but it has strengthened elsewhere with the signing of central midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

