Spurs bring in Kulusevski, Bentancur in Juve raid

Spurs have signed Kulusevski on an initial 18-month loan, with the option to buy the Sweden international from Juventus.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a contract until 2026 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20million (€23.9m).

Bentancur spent four and a half years in Turin, winning three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies across 181 appearances in all competitions, while scoring two goals and recording 17 assists.

Ready to give everything. 💪 pic.twitter.com/LMbgD6oUSB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

In the last four seasons in Serie A, no Juventus player has made more tackles (205) or interceptions (147) than Bentancur.

The 24-year-old, who has 46 caps for Uruguay, had also been linked with a move to Aston Villa but has ultimately signed for former Juve boss Antonio Conte and Spurs.

The Serie A giant also confirmed on Tuesday (AEDT) that winger Dejan Kulusevski has joined Spurs on an initial loan, but it has strengthened elsewhere with the signing of central midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.