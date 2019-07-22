Sporting slaps €62 million price tag on Fernandes

The midfielder has been heavily linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Ander Herrera having joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and Paul Pogba's future far from certain.

However, Sporting appear determined not to allow the Portugal international to leave on the cheap.

"I don't know if there are a lot of people interested," Varandas told RTP.

"A lot has been said about values, 55million, 62million... for these values, it's not certain [he leaves].

"If Bruno Fernandes leaves, other quality players will come in."

Varandas also confirmed Sporting have not yet received any concrete offers for Fernandes, who scored 20 goals in 33 league appearances last season.

United was linked with Sean Longstaff but are said to have been put off by Newcastle United's £50m valuation.

The Red Devils have spent approximately £65m to sign Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the close season and are rumoured to be close to a deal to bring in Harry Maguire from Leicester City.