Souttar to Leicester City confirmed

Australia international Harry Souttar has become Leicester City’s newest signing – adding defensive steel to Brendan Rodgers’ options at the back.

🦊🇦🇺✍🏻 And this is the one you've been waiting for @Socceroos fans! Harry 'Soutted' up in his new @LCFC drip!



Deets here 👉https://t.co/q8wUQjLqaX https://t.co/p1xVmE3jZw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 31, 2023

Aside from his exploits in Qatar, Souttar will be familiar to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, having made his professional debut at Dundee United while the former was coaching at Celtic in 2016.

We're so proud of you, @harryjsouttar 👊



Wishing you the very best for the future ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pKLRzFFsjC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 31, 2023

The two will link up with Leicester precariously placed in 14th but just one point outside the relegation zone.

Deal agreed! ✍️



Leicester have agreed a £15m deal for Australia defender Harry Souttar 🇦🇺#BBCFootball #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/RI1r9kzGGI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 31, 2023

Per the Daily Mail, Souttar's £15m move will shatter the record for the highest transfer fee spent on a player from Australia, which was previously held by Socceroos teammate Aaron Mooy after his own £10m move to Huddersfield in 2017.