Souttar to Leicester City confirmed

Leicester City confirmed the deadline day signing of Socceroos star Harry Souttar on what is reportedly a record transfer fee for an Australian player.

Leicester City

Australia international Harry Souttar has become Leicester City’s newest signing – adding defensive steel to Brendan Rodgers’ options at the back.

Aside from his exploits in Qatar, Souttar will be familiar to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, having made his professional debut at Dundee United while the former was coaching at Celtic in 2016. 

The two will link up with Leicester precariously placed in 14th but just one point outside the relegation zone. 

Per the Daily Mail, Souttar's £15m move will shatter the record for the highest transfer fee spent on a player from Australia, which was previously held by Socceroos teammate Aaron Mooy after his own £10m move to Huddersfield in 2017.   

