Solskjaer hints at two January signings for United

United has endured its worst start to a league campaign for 30 years, winning two of eight games to leave itself languishing in 12th with nine points.

That means it goes into Monday's (AEDT) Premier League clash with bitter rival Liverpool 15 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's pacesetter, suggesting United might even struggle to finish in the top four.

United spent approximately £140million on the pre-season signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, though many have argued they are still well short of having a squad deep enough to achieve their goals.

Those suggestions have been exacerbated by United's numerous injury problems this term and, although Solskjaer does not regret letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave, he did confirm the club are looking at potential January reinforcements.

"In one-off games, you think we could've had a number of extra players with experience. Alexis and Rom [Lukaku] are goalscorers and good players but, at the moment, we made those decisions and they were the right decisions," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"That's the only way you've got to look at it. All the players here want to give everything for the club and for the shirt – that's a big thing.

"Every day that they come in training, and every day that they put the shirt on, they're going to give everything that they have. So, you can't really say, 'oh I wish I didn't do that'.

"We know we haven't had the results that we wanted, but I wouldn't have kept the players we sold. It was the right decision.

"We're looking at one or two new signings. We're one or two players light, and we've said that, but if the right ones are available in January then we might do something. If not, these players will give everything.

"January is a difficult window, anyway, but if there are players available and at the right price, I'm sure we will spend. There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money.

"So, it depends on who is available. I'm not going to go down the route of bringing players in on big contracts and big fees if they're not the right ones for the whole group and for the future.

"The money is there. We've been looking at players and we were close to a couple, but it's not right if you don't get the right players. The money is there to strengthen in January and in the summer [in 2020].

"We're planning and we're looking. We're refining our targets, but just before the summer transfer window ended, the ready-made players weren't there. But the resources are there if the right players are available."