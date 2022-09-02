Socceroos star Hrustic seals Hellas Verona move

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Hrustic has been brought in by Verona to fill the void left in midfield by Antonin Barak, who joined Serie A rival Fiorentina.
Our farthest player ever 🇦🇺🦘— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) September 1, 2022
Welcome to Verona, #Hrustic! 🟡🔵#HVFC #DaiVerona #WelcomeHrustic pic.twitter.com/cjdGhAwaVd
The 26 year-old has struggled for game time with Eintracht so far this season, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, the Socceroos star will be hoping for regular playing time at Hellas Verona.