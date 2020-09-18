Smalling could return to Roma within few days

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Smalling impressed during his season on loan in the Italian capital last season, playing 37 times as Roma finished fifth in the league and reached the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted last month the defender could still have a future at Old Trafford after reviving his career during that spell away on loan.

However, speaking ahead of Roma's first game of the 2020-2021 campaign, Fonseca said he is hopeful an agreement can be reached to re-sign the 31-cap England international.

"I'm in contact to get Smalling. He wants to come back to Rome and we want him," Fonseca said ahead of Sunday's (AEST) clash with Hellas Verona.

"In the next few days I think he'll be here with us."

Fonseca also confirmed Edin Dzeko will be part of Roma's squad for their trip to Verona, despite speculation he is close to sealing a move to champion Juventus.

"Dzeko will be with us for the match tomorrow," Fonseca said. "It makes no sense to talk about this, for now he is with us."

Roma brought in young centre-back Marash Kumbulla on Friday (AEST), but he will not slot straight into Roma's starting line-up against his former side this weekend.

"Kumbulla only trained yesterday and today, so he's not ready to start,” Fonseca said. "We have a different way of playing than he did at Verona.

"But he's a very smart guy and has understood what I have told him. We are working to buy young players but we can mix with the more experienced we have here."