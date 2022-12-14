Shakhtar in talks to sell Arsenal target Mudryk

The Ukraine international has garnered interest from Europe's top clubs with his impressive Champions League displays, in which he has recorded three goals and two assists in six appearances.

Premier League leader Arsenal has been closely linked to the 21-year-old, who recently stated he was a fan of head coach Mikel Arteta's style of play and followed the Gunners' results.

Mudryk was reportedly close to a move away in the most recent transfer window with the likes of Brentford and Everton interested, though the winger ultimately stayed with the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champion.

But his time with Shakhtar is looking increasingly close to ending with Palkin, who held talks with several clubs in London this week, stating a January transfer is definitely possible.

Asked if Mudryk will move in the upcoming window, Palkin said: "To be honest, I do not know.

"At the moment, we are quite far from what we want and what clubs propose. It's not so far but it is not what we need.

"We have discussions. One club, another club, they negotiate. We are in the process. Will it close this month? I don't know.

"It is maybe 50-50 with regards to the winter transfer window. I don't want to talk about figures now. We are in discussions. We have interest from some English clubs and we are in the process."

Brentford failed to get a move over the line in the last window, and Mudryk's Champions League performances have now caught the attention of the elite clubs in the country.

Questioned on whether Manchester City were interested, Palkin replied: "Every day, I read about another English club.

"If you believe the newspapers, it is all of [the English clubs]. But to be honest, it is true as I have had contact from many clubs. A lot of them are involved in this process."