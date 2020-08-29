Sevilla wins Oscar as Madrid sells star

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Oscar, 22, will reportedly cost Sevilla €16 million ($26.2 million) for 75 per cent of his ownership rights, with Madrid retaining the remaining 25 per cent.

The gifted midfielder came through Madrid's academy but had spent the two previous seasons on loan with Leganes in LaLiga, helping it to preserve its top-flight status in 2018-2019.

Leganes was unable to repeat the feat in 2019-2020 as it was relegated on the final day of the season, but Oscar still managed to enjoy a fine campaign individually.

His haul of nine goals made him Leganes's top-scorer and he also supplied a pair of assists.

A fine technician and dead-ball specialist, Oscar's arrival will help alleviate the loss of Ever Banega.

Experienced Argentinian playmaker Banega joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab after helping Sevilla to a sixth UEFA Europa League crown against Inter Milan.

Oscar had been strongly linked with several other clubs, particularly AC Milan, but he moves to Sevilla where he will get a taste of UEFA Champions League football.

The transfer caps a special couple of weeks for the midfielder, who received his first call-up to Spain's senior side on 20 August.

It is reported that, as part of the deal, Sevilla will keep Madrid informed of any bids it receives for highly rated centre-back Jules Kounde.