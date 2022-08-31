Sevilla signs former Man United winger Januzaj

Januzaj, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, left Real Sociedad at the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

The Belgium international spent five seasons at La Real, having joined from United in 2017.

Januzaj enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Old Trafford in the 2013-2014 season but never quite lived up to expectations.

🗣️ @adnanjanuzaj: "Con 27 años, estoy en el mejor momento de mi carrera". 🇧🇪🔝#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 31, 2022

However, at 27, he has the chance to play in the Champions League with Sevilla, who had been in need of a winger as they expected to sell Lucas Ocampos to Ajax, though that move broke down unexpectedly.

Januzaj made 132 LaLiga appearances for La Real, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further 16, having created 145 chances for team-mates.

Sevilla faces Barcelona in its next LaLiga match, having taken just one point from its opening three games.