Sevilla reportedly deals Chelsea Kounde ultimatum

Chelsea has been linked with Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde throughout the off-season.

The 22-year-old centre-back did not play for Sevilla at the weekend and reportedly wants to exit the club.

Kounde would be Chelsea's second major signing behind Romelu Lukaku, as the transfer window closure approaches.

Chelsea's drawn-out pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde has hit another speed bump with the Spanish club issuing the Blues an ultimatum, according to AS.

Sevilla has told Chelsea if it do not submit a suitable offer on Tuesday (AEST), then it has to meet Kounde's €80 million (£68m) release clause.

Chelsea has not tabled a firm bid for Kounde beyond €50m, while the LaLiga outfit had reportedly previously wanted €60-70m.

ROUND-UP

- Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United has forced Dan James out, with the Welsh winger finalising a move to Leeds.

- Manchester United is unlikely to move for Atletico Madrid full-back and long-term target Kieran Trippier reports the Manchester Evening News. United's capture of Ronaldo means their transfer business is over.

- Sport reports that Juventus is ready to make one final effort to sign Miralem Pjanic back from Barcelona. Juve is willing to take Pjanic on loan, with the midfielder out of favour at Barca.

- Aston Villa is set to table a £15m bid for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones according to the Express. The Villans are eager to strengthen having missed out on Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe.