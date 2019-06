Jordan enjoyed two fine seasons in LaLiga with Eibar, with speculation suggesting Arsenal and West Ham took an interest in him towards the end of the 2018-2019 campaign.

West Ham was said to have made an offer for the 24-year-old, who had a hand in 18 league goals in his two campaigns at Ipurua.

But Sevilla handed Jordan a four-year contract after apparently meeting his release clause, in what looks set to be a busy transfer window for Julen Lopetegui's new club.