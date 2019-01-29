Sevilla finalises Rog loan from Napoli

The Croatia midfielder joined Napoli from Dinamo Zagreb in a reported €13million deal in August 2016, but he has struggled to break into the first team at the Stadio San Paolo.

Rog will hope for more opportunities at Sevilla, having started just six Serie A games in two-and-a-half years, although the clubs confirmed there is no option to buy at the end of this five-month loan deal.

The move was initially reported earlier in January, with Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli said to have told ABC of an agreement that would see Rog return to Naples at the end of the campaign.

Napoli disputed the "false" quotes at the time, though, and suggested Giuntoli would take legal action against the Spanish outlet.