Sarabia joins Wolves from Paris Saint-Germain

The 30-year-old Spain international, who played for La Roja at the World Cup in Qatar, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Wolves.

He becomes their third signing of the window under Julen Lopetegui.

We have completed the permanent signing of @Pablosarabia92.



The forward arrives at Molineux on a two-and-a-half-year-deal ✍️ — Wolves (@Wolves) January 17, 2023

Mario Lemina signed from Nice last week, while forward Matheus Cunha has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid with an obligation to buy as Wolves aim to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Sarabia, who spent last season on loan at Sporting CP, scoring 21 goals, will now help the cause, with Wolves reportedly paying £4.3million (€5m) for the winger.

The former Sevilla attacker has made 19 appearances for PSG this season.

Sarabia's debut could come against Manchester City on Monday (AEDT).