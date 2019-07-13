AFCON 2019
Sampdoria snaps up Murillo from Valencia

Sampdoria has signed Jeison Murillo from Valencia.

The centre-back will initially link up with the Serie A side on loan before joining for a reported €15 million fee ($24.2 million), having agreed a four-year deal.

Murillo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but started a single LaLiga game.

Colombia international Murillo was then left out of his country's squad for this year's Copa America.

Valencia has allowed him to leave only a year after he moved to Mestalla from Inter Milan.

Valencia had already signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona for 2019-2020, with Neto eventually moving the other way.

