Salah linked with PSG move

Liverpool appears destined for a last-16 Champions League exit after losing the first leg 5-2 at home to Real Madrid, while it languishes in seventh in the Premier League.

The Reds are nine points outside the top-four league spots to earn Champions League qualification for next term.

TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL WILLING TO OFFLOAD SALAH

Mohamed Salah is willing to leave Liverpool if it fails to qualify for next season's Champions League while the Reds are open to selling him, claims Fichajes.

Football Insider claims Paris Saint-Germain is keen on the Egyptian, who is contracted with Liverpool until mid-2025, and will bid €80 million (£70.6m) for his services.

Liverpool may be open to offers for Salah given its wealth of forward options as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his squad, with its intended pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who is expected to cost more than €110m (£97m).

ROUND-UP

– Inter forward Lautaro Martinez is garnering interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, reports TEAMtalk. The 25 year-old Argentinian is contracted until mid-2026.

– Like Arsenal, Manchester United is weighing up a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, claims AS. The 20 year-old is believed to be priced around £26m (€30m).

– Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool's Naby Keita may join Barcelona as a free agent at the end of this season, although he clarified "nothing is serious yet".

– Napoli will rival Liverpool in the race to sign Empoli's 19 year-old attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi, claims Calciomercato.

– RMC Sport reports Paris Saint-Germain will not axe manager Christophe Galtier before the end of the season, amid reports of a move for Thomas Tuchel to replace him.

– Liverpool is also considering a swap deal for Milan's Rafael Leao involving Luis Diaz, while PSG is in the race for the Portuguese's signature, according to Calciomercato.