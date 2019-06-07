Rumour mill: Neymar rejects Madrid, open to Barca return

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward, ruled out of the Copa America due to an ankle injury, was reportedly a target for the LaLiga giant just two years after leaving bitter rival Barcelona.

But Neymar has dismissed any chance of that move, as Zinedine Zidane tries to rebuild Madrid after a tough 2018-2019 season.

Still, maybe a return to Camp Nou is possible.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR REJECTS MADRID, OPEN TO BARCA RETURN

Neymar has rejected any possibility of a move to Real Madrid, according to Sport.

According to the report, Madrid wanted Neymar as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last year.

But the club's struggles in 2018-2019 – it finished third in LaLiga, 19 points behind Barca – have seen Neymar turn down a possible transfer.

Sport report Neymar could be lured back to Barcelona, where he spent four seasons before joining PSG, as he maintains a friendship with stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

ROUND-UP

- Tottenham star Christian Eriksen wants a new challenge and Inter have joined the race for the reported Madrid target, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Times reports Spurs want €113million for the midfielder.

- Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt appears closer to deciding his future. The in-demand defender, linked with numerous European heavyweights, is now deciding between just two clubs – Barcelona or PSG – according to RMC Sport. ESPN reports that PSG is favourite to sign the centre-back.

- With Gianluigi Buffon leaving PSG, the Ligue 1 champion is set to make a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to The Times. That could see the Premier League club turn its attention to AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Corriere dello Sport.

- Likely before the situation around their starting goalkeeper unfolds, Manchester United could land Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. A Bola reports that United has requested a meeting with Sporting to wrap up a deal – reportedly worth around €78m – for the Portugal international.

- AC Milan appears to have found its replacement for Gennaro Gattuso. According to CalcioMercato, Marco Giampaolo will leave Sampdoria to head to San Siro on a two-year deal.

- Manchester City is looking to sign Joao Cancelo, with Goal reporting the Premier League champion is in talks with Juventus over a €50m move for the Portugal full-back.