Rumour mill: Bale wanted at Inter

The star attacker has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has emerged as a reported target for Inter.

Antonio Conte is looking to rebuild the Serie A side and Bale would surely be the headline act in attack if he were to move to San Siro.

Inter has been linked with multiple players lately and there was also news on its pursuit of a striker.

TOP STORY – BALE WANTED AT INTER

A four-time Champions League winner with Madrid, Bale is wanted by Conte at Inter, according to El Chiringuito de Jugones.

Bale has already proven himself in the Premier League and LaLiga, and Serie A may yet be his next test.

Inter are also looking for a striker, but exchanging Mauro Icardi for Romelu Lukaku was rejected by Manchester United, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The club's first signing could be Granit Xhaka from Arsenal, with RSI reporting a possible move has accelerated since Conte was named coach.

ROUND-UP

- The move which seems certain is Eden Hazard's switch to Real Madrid. Jugones reports that a €100million deal has been agreed between the LaLiga giant and Chelsea.

- While Pep Guardiola has been mentioned, Maurizio Sarri is the most widely linked with the Juventus job, but Sky Sport Italia says the move has stalled as Chelsea demand the head coach's £5.3m release clause be met.

- Juventus is moving towards replacing the retired Andrea Barzagli by targeting Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, according to Don Balon.

- While Spurs may lose Madrid target Christian Eriksen, CalcioMercato report Tottenham is ready to bid €45m for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo.

- It was announced Gianluigi Buffon would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but it already has a replacement lined up. Marca reports conversations have already begun for PSG to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

- Amid talk he could win the Ballon d'Or, Virgil van Dijk is ready to re-sign with Liverpool. The centre-back is contracted until 2023, but ESPN reports Van Dijk wants a new contract with the European champion.