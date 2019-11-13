Rose ready to run down Tottenham contract

The 29-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Spurs after he publicly announced an intention to leave after an outstanding 2016-2017 season.

Then linked with Manchester United, Rose has since struggled for form and fitness and was a reported target for Premier League struggler Watford on the eve of the new season.

However, the England international claims there was never any possibility he would leave in the most recent transfer window.

He says Tottenham have informed him his contract, which expires in 2021, will not be renewed and the club want him to leave. But Rose is standing firm.

"It's pretty obvious what happened [before the season]," he said. "People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do.

"I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has finished.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about a move]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then. People [in the media] can save their time trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold.

"Because I can tell you now: it ain't happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer. There were no bids - that was rubbish."

Rose has played nine times in the Premier League this season, with Spurs struggling, and twice in the Champions League.

The left-back said earlier this year he "can't wait" to retire due to racism in football, having been the victim of abuse on international duty with England.