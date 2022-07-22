Rooney reunites with ex-United prodigy Morrison at DC United

Much-travelled Morrison scored four goals and assisted four more in 36 appearances playing under Rooney in the Championship last season.

A little over a week on from announcing the appointment of Rooney, who stepped down as Derby boss last month, United confirmed the arrival of free agent Morrison on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has signed for the MLS side until the end of the 2023 season, with the option of a further 12 months.

"Wayne worked closely with Ravel during his time as manager of Derby County," president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said.

"Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive.

"He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us."

D.C. is the 13th different club of Jamaica international Morrison's career, which started in October 2010 when making his first of just three appearances for Man Utd's first team.