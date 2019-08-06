Roofe trades Leeds for Kompany's Anderlecht

Kemar Roofe has sealed his reported £7million move to Anderlecht, leaving Leeds United after three years at Elland Road.

Roofe has signed a three-year deal in Belgium with Vincent Kompany's side.

📰 | #LUFC forward Kemar Roofe has today completed his move to R.S.C. Anderlecht. Everyone at the club wishes Kemar all the best for the future — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 6, 2019

The 26 year-old, who joined Leeds from Oxford United, had played a key role in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion push last season.

He scored 15 goals in 33 Championship games. However, Roofe suffered a knee injury in February, missing a crucial two months as Leeds slipped into the play-off places.

Leeds was then beaten by Derby County, which lost the play-off final at Wembley to Aston Villa.

Leeds has been linked with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Liverpool's Ryan Kent as potential replacements.