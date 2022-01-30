River confirms Alvarez will join Manchester City

Africa Cup of Nations
Julian Alvarez is poised to sign for Manchester City, River Plate has confirmed, but the forward will return to Argentina on a loan that could yet be extended into next season.

Forward Alvarez enjoyed an outstanding 2021, scoring 24 goals in 46 games in all competitions for River.

That form saw the 21-year-old break into the Argentina senior squad and has also now earned him a big move to Premier League champions City.

A deal reportedly worth £15.4million (€18.5m) is set to be completed before Monday's transfer deadline in England, but Alvarez will then head back to River at least until July.

And River president Jorge Brito hopes a run in the Copa Libertadores could see City agree for their newest recruit to continue his loan into the second half of 2022.

"Julian is almost an addition for us," Brito told ESPN. "He is almost irreplaceable for [coach Marcelo] Gallardo.

"The loan is until July 7 – although there is a clause that speaks of the 'greatest efforts' between the three parties: we, who are the sellers, Manchester City, which is the buying club, and the player.

"There are possibilities that he will continue with us if River continues in the Copa next season."

