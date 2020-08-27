Reina swaps Milan for Serie A rival Lazio

The 38-year-old Spanish goalkeeper had a year left to run on his deal at San Siro, but it is said to have been terminated in order to allow him to move to the Italian capital.

Lazio have not confirmed the length of his contract in Rome, though Italian media claim it is a two-year deal.

Reina, a former Spain international, spent the second part of 2019-20 on loan at Aston Villa in the Premier League but returned to Milan upon its conclusion.

A move to Lazio – who will be his third club in Italy – had been mooted for several weeks and it was finally confirmed on Friday (AEST).

Riabbracci davvero belli!! 🤗⚽

Inizia un nuovo percorso ricco di sfide e competizioni importanti. PRONTI VIAAA!!! 🧤💪🏼

Grazie per l’accoglienza!! 🦅💙 #CMonEagles pic.twitter.com/qyayprSW9e — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) August 27, 2020

The former Liverpool keeper has been well-travelled since his days at Anfield drew to an end, first joining Napoli on loan in 2013-2014 followed by a brief stint at Bayern Munich.

He returned to Napoli in 2015, this time on a permanent contract, and then left for Milan three years later.

He played just four Serie A games for Milan but featured 12 times in the Premier League at Villa and will be hopeful of continuing such regularity at Stadio Olimpico, where he will challenge Thomas Strakosha for a starting role.