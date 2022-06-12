LaLiga
Reds rumours lead to Nunez omission for Uruguay

Darwin Nunez is reportedly on the brink of joining Liverpool and was left out of Uruguay's 5-0 friendly win over Panama on Sunday (AEST).

The striker's absence from the match in Montevideo was confirmed after the announcement of the teams.

A short message on Uruguay's Twitter page simply listed Nunez among four players that would play no part in the game, with no reason given.

That development came as speculation mounted around a mooted move to Liverpool, with Benfica reportedly set to receive an initial fee in the region of £68.3 million ($119.1 million).

The Reds have seemingly won the race for one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica in 2021-22 – including six in 10 in the UEFA Champions League, where as he netted in both legs of the quarter-final against Liverpool.

The 22-year-old's signing would seemingly accommodate the sale of Sadio Mane, who has been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich ahead of his contract expiring next year.

In Nunez's absence on Sunday (AEST), Edinson Cavani struck either side of half-time for Uruguay.

The veteran frontman linked up with Giorgian de Arrascaeta to net from close range six minutes before the break, then had his second within three minutes of the restart, converting from the spot after winning the penalty himself.

Further goals came from substitutes Nicolas De La Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi to ensure a one-sided final score.

