Real Madrid reportedly set to seal Endrick deal

Real Madrid is closing in on a deal worth €70million for Palmeiras teenager Endrick with personal terms agreed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too.



Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m.



Madrid is in the final stages with the talented left-footed Brazilian striker with contracts discussed and it hopes to complete the deal this month.

Romano claims that Paris Saint-Germain has withdrawn from the race despite a €58m offer a few days ago. Chelsea was previously interested too.

ROUND-UP

– Paris Saint-Germain was tracking Portugal's last-16 hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos in the off-season, claims Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old forward is contracted with Benfica until 2025, with his price likely to surge after his latest World Cup display.

– Manchester United has pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, claims Sky Sports Germany. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all remain interested but the England international may cost around £130m (€150m).

– Bild claims Manchester United has commenced talks with Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is out of contract at the end of this season, but Fichajes reports it has identified Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as their main target.

– Tottenham is looming as a possible option for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie with Barcelona eager to sell him, according to Sport. Kessie joined the Blaugrana in July but has only made five starts this season.

– Nicolo Schira reports that Hansi Flick's future as Germany's head coach is in doubt following their World Cup group-stage exit. The German Football Association could move in a different direction amid links with ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.