Real Madrid loans Luca Zidane to Racing Santander

The 21-year-old featured once for Madrid at first-team level last season after being handed a surprise start by his father Zinedine Zidane for the 3-2 win over Huesca in March.

He is far down the goalkeeping pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Andriy Lunin - back from his loan spell with Leganes - all in front of him.

After Zidane's loan exit to Segunda Division side Racing, it has been reported Navas could follow him out the door in a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That would leave highly-rated Ukrainian keeper Lunin to provide back-up for Courtois, who joined from Chelsea last August.

As well as featuring once for the first team, Zidane appeared 30 times for Castilla in 2018-2019.