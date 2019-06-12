Real Madrid confirms €48m Ferland Mendy signing

Real Madrid completed the signing of Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy for an initial €48million.

Los Blancos announced the arrival of the France international on a deal until June 2025, with Lyon confirming it received €48m up front with a further €5m in add-ons.

Mendy has spent the past two seasons with Lyon after joining from Le Havre in June 2017.

It marks another foray in the transfer market for Madrid, which has already bolstered its ranks for next season with the signings of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.