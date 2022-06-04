Raphinha not ruling out move to Barcelona

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Brazil winger has been a revelation at Elland Road since his move from Rennes in October 2020.

Raphinha was Leeds's leading scorer with 11 goals as it avoided relegation from the Premier League last season, including a crucial penalty in a 2-1 win at Brentford on the final day that kept it in the top flight.

The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with the Yorkshire club, but has been strongly linked with a move to Barca.

Raphinha, who is currently away on international duty, says it is vital he is playing regular football with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon but is unsure where he will be at the end of the transfer window.

"I have a contract with Leeds until 2024, so my future is in the hands of Deco and Leeds," he said.

"My mind is on the national team, on the upcoming matches and on my holidays."

Raphinha added: "I have a contract with Leeds and this issue will have to be discussed with my agent. When something happens, he'll tell me.

"Knowing that there are less than six months to the World Cup, you must be playing at the club level. That weighs on my decision, but I'm confident in my abilities.

"Whether I stay or leave, I'm going to give my best, look for opportunities and try and to be ready for the [FIFA] World Cup."