Rangers lure Ben Davies from Liverpool

Davies was brought in from amid an injury crisis in January 2021, when Liverpool was missing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho, who himself is more at home in defensive midfield.

After failing to make a Premier League appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side, Davies spent the 2021-2022 season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, playing 22 league games.

🗣️ Jürgen Klopp: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure.



“As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet. https://t.co/9hnXh76RKJ pic.twitter.com/2IX98Rqv4B — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 19, 2022

The 26-year-old ended an 18-month spell at Anfield on Tuesday, signing for Europa League finalists Rangers on a four-year deal.

"Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well," Klopp told Liverpool's website after the move was completed.

"This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure. As a person he's as good a guy as you could hope to meet.

"It's a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer."

Davies is expected to be the replacement in defence for Calvin Bassey, who is reportedly being targeted by Eredivisie champions Ajax and Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.