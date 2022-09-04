Rafinha joins Al Arabi after PSG release

The 29-year-old fell out of favour at the Parc des Princes, featuring just five times in all competitions last season before joining Real Sociedad on loan in December.

Rafinha enjoyed more game time for La Real as he appeared 17 times in LaLiga, scoring once to help Sociedad finish sixth.

But the two-capped Brazil international moved further down the midfield pecking order on his return to the French capital, with Christophe Galtier signing Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz.

Released from his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, @Rafinha has signed for the Qatari club Al Arabi.@PSG_English wishes him the best for the rest of his career. pic.twitter.com/FRy7cPbHfu — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 4, 2022

With the FIFA World Cup coming later in the year in Qatar, Rafinha has moved to Doha to join Al Arabi on a two-year contract as he ended a two-year stay with the Ligue 1 champion.

Al Arabi sits top of the Qatar Stars League, with four wins and one loss from their opening five games.