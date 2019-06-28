PSV brings in Portugal winger Bruma

Lozano, who netted 21 goals in all competitions last season, looks set to leave PSV, with Napoli reportedly leading the chase for the Mexico forward.

In what could well be a move pre-empting Lozano's departure, PSV has brought in Portugal international Bruma from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Bruma failed to cement a place in the Leipzig first team and the 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Sporting CP before joining Galatasaray, has signed a five-year contract.

"A player with the qualities of Bruma fits perfectly in the way we play," PSV head coach Mark van Bommel said.

"We have an extra option with him and that is a good thing, also considering the interest in our players. Bruma is only 24, but already has a lot of experience."

Bruma, meanwhile, was delighted to have completed a switch to the Netherlands and is looking to emulate Brazilian greats Romario and Ronaldo, who both made their names at PSV.

"PSV had wanted me for a while and that interest has always pleased me, because Romario and Ronaldo have played here," he said.

"I have viewed many images of them both. It feels good to be here now. I hope to take the next step in my development here and to get back into the national team through this route."