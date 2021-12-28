PSG's Rafinha joins Real Sociedad on loan

The 28 year-old has featured just five times for PSG in all competitions this season and was not included in the club's Champions League squad for the group phase.

Rafinha will spend the next six months with Sociedad, which, after a blistering start to the season, has fallen to sixth in the Spanish top flight.

The twice-capped Brazil international has played 39 times for PSG since arriving from Barcelona in October 2020 on a three-year deal, with 21 of those being starts.

His most recent appearance for PSG came in the 2-1 win over Angers on 15 October, the Barca academy product having been an unused substitute on five occasions since then.

He has previous experience of playing in LaLiga, a division in which he has previously made 172 appearances during his time with Barcelona and on loan with Celta Vigo.

After a frustrating 14-month spell at the Parc des Princes, the versatile midfielder is hoping to kickstart his career back in Spain.

"I am very happy to have arrived at a great club like this," he said. "A few months ago my representatives told me about Real's interest, which I found exciting because of the great things going on here and the club's ambition.

"That's what attracted me to the club and now I'm very excited to link up with my team-mates.

"I feel good and have been preparing for this opportunity, knowing that it could come, whether at Paris or another club. Now it is a matter of adapting."

The loan deal does not include the option of a permanent transfer at the end of the season, at which point Rafinha will have 12 months remaining on his PSG contract.

"Maybe in six months Real will not want me!" Rafinha joked. "It's not known what will happen in the future, so I will just take it game by game."