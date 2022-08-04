PSG signs Lille star Renato Sanches

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The midfielder has been reunited with new PSG coach Christophe Galtier, signing a five-year contract with the French champion.
Sanches had been linked with Serie A champions Milan, but PSG emerged as the favourite to land the 24-year-old.
The Portugal international won the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 title playing under Galtier at Lille, where he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2019.
Sanches told PSG's official website: "I'm really happy to have arrived here in Paris. These last few days have been really important for me and for my family.
The first interview for @renatosanches35 in the Red and Blue! 🎙️🔴🔵#WelcomeRenato pic.twitter.com/5Y15KVDt0e— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 4, 2022
"I'm sure that I've made the right choice by signing for the club. I chose Paris Saint-Germain because I think that it's the best project for me. Staying in France was important to me, as I know this league already."
The former Benfica man is relishing the opportunity to work again with Galtier, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last month.
Sanches said: "I know him well. He's a good coach who helped me improve a lot after I came into Ligue 1. Together, we even managed to win the league with Lille.
🔴 #WelcomeRenato 🔵 pic.twitter.com/C9OdJa4Axz— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 4, 2022
"We worked well together, and I'm happy to be working with him again, as well as with his coaching staff. Working with a manager that you know always makes things easier. The communication between you is simpler."
The arrival of Sanches comes with Georginio Wijnaldum expected to join Roma and Idrissa Gueye a target for his former club Everton.
PSG starts the defence of its Ligue 1 title with a trip to Clermont on Sunday (AEST).