With Neymar set to spend 10 weeks on the sidelines through injury, PSG has identified another Brazilian to replace him.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea's Willian has emerged as a surprise deadline day target.

PSG faces a battle to get any deal done, however, with the Blues putting a £40million price tag on their attacker and previously turning down an offer from Barcelona.

Willian also still has 18 months to run on his current Chelsea contract.