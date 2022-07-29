SPFL IS BACK!
Transfers

PSG recruit Ekitike came close to Newcastle move

Hugo Ekitike says he would have joined Newcastle United if he had departed Ligue 1, but that he was unable to refuse the chance of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Getty Images

WATCH Ekitike at PSG LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Reims striker signed a loan deal with the French champion, which includes an obligation to buy, earlier this month.

It brought to an end an unsuccessful pursuit from the Magpies, who heavily courted the forward in an attempt to persuade him to come to St James' Park as far back as the January transfer window.

Now, Ekitike has revealed he remains grateful for the efforts Newcastle made to sign him, but he could not turn down the chance to go to the premier club in his home country when it arose.

"I had an appointment with Luis [Campos, PSG sporting director] which meant a lot to me," Ekitike told Le Parisien. "It was not so long ago. We talked a lot, he is someone I value a lot. I wanted to come to PSG before this exchange, but he convinced me even more

"I’m not setting aside everything Newcastle did for me to come. If I had to go abroad, I would have gone there. But when PSG wants you and you're French, you can't refuse."

While Newcastle has made several signings ahead of the new season, Eddie Howe's side has failed to bring on board a major forward target, potentially leaving it light ahead of the manager's first full season in charge.

News PSG Newcastle United Football Ligue 1 Premier League Transfers Hugo Ekitike
Previous Atletico completes Molina signing from Udinese
Read
Atletico completes Molina signing from Udinese
Next De Jong a 'strong possibility' to stay at Barca
Read
De Jong a 'strong possibility' to stay at Barca
-

Latest Stories

>