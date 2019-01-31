PSG Pursuing DC United's Acosta

Paris Saint Germain is poised to complete the signing of DC United midfielder Luciano Acosta on deadline day, according to RMC Sport.
Club boss Thomas Tuchel requested attacking reinforcements after Neymar was ruled out of action for ten weeks, with the Argentine now set for talks in Paris.
Acosta contributed 10 goals and 15 assists for DC United in the MLS last season.
Breaking: Luciano Acosta leaves D.C. United training camp ahead of possible transfer to PSG or Premier League club https://t.co/uus6lSY0JK #dcu #mls— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 31, 2019