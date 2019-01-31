LaLiga
Transfers

PSG Pursuing DC United's Acosta

PSG is close to signing DC United midfielder Luciano Acosta on deadline day, according to reports in France.

Reuters

Paris Saint Germain is poised to complete the signing of DC United midfielder Luciano Acosta on deadline day, according to RMC Sport.

Club boss Thomas Tuchel requested attacking reinforcements after Neymar was ruled out of action for ten weeks, with the Argentine now set for talks in Paris.

Acosta contributed 10 goals and 15 assists for DC United in the MLS last season.

