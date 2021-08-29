PSG bid for Haaland a 'wild rumour', says BVB

WATCH every Bundesliga and Ligue 1 match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

There are reports that the Ligue 1 giant is preparing an enormous bid for the Norway star with a view to forcing Dortmund into a sale.

With Kylian Mbappe said to be nearing a move to Real Madrid in a €180 million ($291.8 million) deal, PSG is rumoured to be willing to go close to the world-record €222 million ($359.9 million) fee it paid for Neymar four years ago in an effort to sign Haaland as a replacement.

Dortmund, which sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £72.9 million ($137.8 million) in July, has always been determined to keep Haaland until at least next year when a rumoured release clause of €75 million ($121.6 million) will come into effect.

Zorc certainly appears to have little interest in discussing the sale of the 21-year-old, who has three goals in three Bundesliga games in 2021-2022, including the injury-time winner against Hoffenheim on Saturday (AEST).

😲🔥 WILD MAN!! @ErlingHaaland popped up in stoppage-time to blast home this winner against @tsghoffenheim, securing all three points for @BVB just when it looked like it had blown it again!! Full highlights are here 📺 | #Bundesliga #BVBTSG https://t.co/XFdCGAyiX1 pic.twitter.com/rWDdoIPvH9 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 27, 2021

"I assume we'll be confronted by wild rumours for two more days," Zorc said.

"Our position is clear. I don't have to play the parrot all the time."

Haaland has managed 43 goals and 10 assists in 46 Bundesliga games since joining Dortmund from Salzburg last January. In that same period, only Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski (61) has scored more.

Max Eberl, the sporting director of Borussia Monchengladbach, said he did not expect Dortmund to be tempted by any huge offer from PSG.

"As I know [chief executive] Hans-Joachim Watzke, the money would not be enough for him," he said.

"There is no adequate back-up for Haaland. All of their goals for the season would be in jeopardy.

"BVB has always remained steadfast over Haaland, and I think that's nice."