Belgium international midfielder Praet signed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

The 25 year-old established himself as a star performer in three seasons at Samp and was said to be the subject of interest from Juventus last year.

Praet subsequently signed a new contract that ran until 2021, but he has now moved to the Premier League.

He joins a midfield that already includes the talents of compatriot Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury.