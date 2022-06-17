WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Arsenal appeared to be interested in Youri Tielemans and Porto star Vitinha before his team-mate Vieira emerged as a top midfield target for manager Mikel Arteta.

Vieira arrived in London for a medical on Friday and Porto have subsequently announced the transfer.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga side said in a brief statement confirming that the transfer had been agreed, with Arsenal paying £30million (€35m) up front with £4.2m (€5m) in add-ons.

Porto added that while a deal was in place, the move is subject to Vieira agreeing personal terms with the Premier League side.

"It is further informed that the final agreement is still being finalised and is awaiting its completion in the coming days," the statement added.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a productive 2021-22 Primeira Liga season, scoring six times and leading his side with 14 assists.