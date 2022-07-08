Pogba reveals Juventus move is close

The 2018 World Cup winner spent a trophy-laden four years at Juventus after originally leaving United in 2012, winning a Serie A title in every season before returning to Old Trafford in a then-world record move in 2016.

Despite lifting the Europa League and Carabao Cup trophies in his first campaign after returning, Pogba's second spell with United proved to be largely underwhelming, and the club confirmed he would depart on a free transfer last month after a new contract was not agreed.

Pogba was immediately linked with another return to a former stomping ground with a return to Juventus, whose chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene said talks were progressing "very, very well" on 30 June.

And in a video posted to his social media accounts from a private jet on Friday, Pogba revealed the move was close.

"It's time, it's time, yes sir," the midfielder declared, adding in Italian; "we'll see each other soon."

Pogba, who made 178 appearances and scored 34 goals in his first spell with the Bianconeri, also added the caption '#PogAlmostBack', in a reference to his 2016 unveiling at United.

The enigmatic midfielder made a bright start to his final season at Old Trafford as he recorded four assists in his first appearance of the campaign, but went on to add just five more in his next 26 outings as the Red Devils missed out on Champions League qualification.

Pogba is not the only imminent arrival at the Turin giants, who confirmed on Friday that Argentina star Angel Di Maria was undergoing a medical at the club ahead of sealing his own free transfer, having left Paris Saint-Germain.