LaLiga
Transfers

Pochettino leaves Spurs to join Watford

Mauricio Pochettino parted company with Tottenham last season and now his son Maurizio has left the Premier League club.

Getty Images

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Pochettino, son of former Spurs and current Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, will join up with the Hornets' under-23 squad initially.

A 19-year-old winger, Pochettino played eight times this season for Tottenham in Premier League 2 but did not make a senior breakthrough at his father's old club.

Watford has had a busy weekend ahead of Tuesday's (AEDT) transfer deadline, with former Everton and Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling joining from Championship counterparts Bournemouth and Spain international Gerard Deulofeu making his move to Udinese permanent.

News Tottenham Hotspur Watford Football Premier League EFL Championship Transfers
Previous Ndombele open to PSG switch after Mbappe talks
Read
Ndombele open to PSG switch after Mbappe talks
Next Leverkusen snaps up Gray from Leicester
Read
Leverkusen snaps up Gray from Leicester

Latest Stories