Perth Glory signs Sturridge in stunning coup

The 32-year-old former Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City striker has not played since being released by Trabzonspor in March 2020 after being handed a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association's betting regulations.

Sturridge scored seven goals in 16 appearances during his brief stint with the Turkish club after finding the net 97 times in 294 Premier League games.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge," Sturridge said.

"When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.

"I’m going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by, and then we’ll see where we end up when the season finishes."

The former England international is a marquee signing for Perth and the entire league, said Glory chairman and owner Tony Sage.

"His arrival signals in no uncertain terms how determined we are to bring sustained success to the club and the lengths we will go to in order to achieve that goal," Sage said.

"We know the elite-level quality Daniel will bring to the side and are hugely excited to see him wearing the famous purple this season."

Perth opens the A-League season November 20 against Adelaide United.