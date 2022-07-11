Pereira leaves Man Utd to join Fulham

The newly-promoted team has reportedly paid £10million to sign the midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Flamengo.

💥 On loan @ManUtd star @andrinhopereira pulls the trigger from another postcode to lift @Flamengo to a vital 1-0 win over @cdtolima in the 1st leg of their @Libertadores last 16 tie!



🎥 #TOLFLA Highlights 👉 https://t.co/q1JNXOgzmO pic.twitter.com/u0m2Ewgnlx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) June 30, 2022

Pereira played 75 times for United across all competitions, having started with club's youth system back in 2012.

The 26 year-old also had loan spells with Granada, Valencia and Lazio prior to his move to Brazil last season.

He will now look to help Fulham retain its Premier League status over the coming years.

After signing his deal, which contains the option for a further year, on Monday, Pereira said: "I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start the season with Fulham.

"I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."

Pereira made 40 Premier League appearances across two seasons for United from 2018 to 2020, but then fell out of favour.

"Everyone at United would like to thank Andreas for his years of service and wish him all the best for the rest of his career," said the Old Trafford club in a statement confirming his exit.

The Belgian-born player has one international cap for Brazil, which he earned in 2018.

Pereira's arrival at Fulham follows its high-profile move to sign midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP, in a deal worth up to £20m.