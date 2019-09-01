Paris Saint-Germain brings in Rico from Sevilla

The French champion has been in the market for a new goalkeeper and were strongly tipped to move for Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas - a deal that could yet still go through.

Back-up keeper Gianluigi Buffon left PSG at the end of last season and the Ligue 1 giants are light on options, with Alphonse Areola being left out of the starting line-up for Friday’s match against Metz.

Boss Thomas Tuchel said before the 2-0 win that Areola was in talks over a possible move to another club, reported to be Madrid, which could free up Navas to head the opposite way.

With the transfer window set to close on Monday, however, PSG have moved to bring in one-cap Spain international Rico until the end of the campaign, with the option to sign him permanently next year.

Rico spent last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League and appeared 29 times, keeping five clean sheets as the London side suffered relegation.

"I am extremely excited about joining Paris Saint-Germain today," he said.

"Everyone in Europe knows the extraordinary dimension taken by this club in recent years. It will be an honour to be part of this group and in which I will have the pleasure of rubbing shoulders with several compatriots!

"I will invest myself fully every day to help my new club to be the best performer in France and Europe. It is a wonderful adventure that starts today."