Nottingham Forest signs free agent Andre Ayew

The 33-year-old forward becomes the club's 30th signing since the end of last season, and was able to join after the closure of the January transfer window as he had been a free agent.

Ayew, who had also been linked with a move to Everton, has penned a deal with the Premier League side until the end of the campaign.

After leaving Qatari side Al Sadd, Ayew returns for his second spell in English football, having spent time at Swansea City and West Ham between 2015 and 2021.

Ayew is reunited with manager Steve Cooper, who previously worked with him at Swansea.

"It's a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest," he said.

"I know how big the club is, and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It's always been difficult whenever I've played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

"Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he's a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.

"I know what I can bring to the team, I'm ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League."