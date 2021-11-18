No surprise giants circling Portuguese wing wizard

Since making the switch from Colombian side Junior to Porto in July 2019, Diaz has scored 21 goals, provided nine assists and created 59 chances in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

This season alone, he has nine goals in 11 top-flight appearances to stand top of the scoring charts in Portugal's highest tier.

The 24 year-old has a reported €80million release clause in his contract, with Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea reported to be weighing up a move for the Colombia international.

He has also caught the eye in the Champions League, scoring against Atletico Madrid and Milan, and will come up against Liverpool in Europe's premier competition next week.

For his representative, Carlos Van Strahalen, such attention is to be expected given his impressive form.

Speaking to Bola Branca, Van Strahalen said: "It's normal. If a player plays well, if he starts to stand out, if the majority considers him the best player in the Portuguese league, if he's the top scorer and is making a high-level Champions League, that interest is normal.

"Can he leave Porto? I don't know."