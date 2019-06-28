No De Rossi but maybe Balotelli for Parma

De Rossi called time on his 19-year stay at Roma at the end of last season and the former Italy midfielder is now a free agent.

Balotelli, meanwhile, will be able to be signed on a free transfer once his contract with Ligue 1 club Marseille expires on 30 June, and reports have suggested Parma, which finished 14th in Serie A in 2018-2019, holds an interest in both players.

But while confirming Parma is an admirer of former Manchester City and AC Milan forward Balotelli, Faggiano has revealed his team will not be in the running for De Rossi, who is rumoured to have rejected a proposed move to Fiorentina.

"It's true, we did think about De Rossi, but we just couldn't afford him," Faggiano said.

"Balotelli is someone we like, and so do many other teams. We're looking at a lot of strikers, but it's not easy."

Parma made one signing on Saturday (AEST), with Andrea Adorante joining in a swap deal involving Gabriel Brazao, who has moved to Inter Milan.