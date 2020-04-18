Coronavirus latest
Transfers

No contact over Werner, Leipzig reveals

RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has received no contact from Liverpool or Bayern Munich regarding Timo Werner.

Bongarts

Werner has been consistently linked to both Liverpool and Bayern, with a season in which he has scored 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions only fuelling the speculation.

The forward is under contract until the end of the 2022-2023 season and Mintzlaff sees Leipzig as the perfect place for Werner to continue his development.

"Neither Jurgen Klopp nor [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me," Mintzlaff said. 

"We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season.

"We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner, on which he can develop as a Germany international."

News RB Leipzig Bayern Munich Liverpool Football Bundesliga Transfers Timo Werner
