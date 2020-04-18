No contact over Werner, Leipzig reveals

Werner has been consistently linked to both Liverpool and Bayern, with a season in which he has scored 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions only fuelling the speculation.

The forward is under contract until the end of the 2022-2023 season and Mintzlaff sees Leipzig as the perfect place for Werner to continue his development.

"Neither Jurgen Klopp nor [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me," Mintzlaff said.

"We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season.

"We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner, on which he can develop as a Germany international."