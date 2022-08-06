Nice president rules out Cavani signing

Cavani left United as a free agent at the end of last season, having scored 12 goals in 41 Premier League appearances during a two-year spell at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old's 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, make him the Ligue 1 club's all-time top goalscorer, and he had been touted to make a return to France with Nice.

But Rivere has shut down such speculation, revealing the striker sees his future in LaLiga.

"Cavani, he wants to play in Spain," Rivere said. "We will close the subject of Cavani [coming to Nice]. What is important is the balance of the team.

"The coach has needs, we will try to meet those needs. What is important is to find a team that is balanced with young and old, and with more than headliners – it's not the goal to have a headliner.

"The goal is to have players who perform well and who respond to what the coach wants, to be able to work as well as possible.

"So [with] Cavani, let's close the case, I had already clarified it, but I'll clarify it again."

Nice, which lost boss Christophe Galtier to PSG after its fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last term, recently signed Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel after reappointing Lucien Favre as head coach in June.