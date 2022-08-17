Nianzou joins Sevilla from Bayern Munich

Nianzou has signed a five-year deal with the Andalusian side.

The 20 year-old came through the youth setup at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Bayern in July 2020.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants across two seasons, scoring his only goal for the club in a 4-0 win against Union Berlin in March.

Nianzou is the fourth arrival of the transfer window for Sevilla, joining Marcao, Isco and Alex Telles as manager Julen Lopetegui looks to mount a challenge in LaLiga and the Champions League.

He could make his debut in Saturday's (AEST) LaLiga clash with Real Valladolid.