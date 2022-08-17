SERIE A
Transfers

Nianzou joins Sevilla from Bayern Munich

Sevilla completed the signing of defender Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €20million.

Helge Prang/GES-Sportfoto via Getty Images

Nianzou has signed a five-year deal with the Andalusian side.

The 20 year-old came through the youth setup at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Bayern in July 2020.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants across two seasons, scoring his only goal for the club in a 4-0 win against Union Berlin in March.

Nianzou is the fourth arrival of the transfer window for Sevilla, joining Marcao, Isco and Alex Telles as manager Julen Lopetegui looks to mount a challenge in LaLiga and the Champions League.

He could make his debut in Saturday's (AEST) LaLiga clash with Real Valladolid. 

News Sevilla Bayern Munich Football LaLiga Bundesliga Transfers
Previous Spurs midfielder Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan
Read
Spurs midfielder Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan
Next
-

Latest Stories

>