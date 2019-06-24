Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly willing to sell Neymar with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warning in a rare interview that the Ligue 1 champion will no longer tolerate "celebrity behaviour" in what was widely speculated to be a barb at the 27 year-old.

Real Madrid has long been linked with the forward but its capture of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, coupled with a spending spree that has seen Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy join, may scupper a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca is reportedly considering bringing Neymar back to the club with talisman Messi said to be among those pushing for the deal to happen.

Onn the Barca captain's 32nd birthday, Neymar posted a message to his former team-mate on social media.

"Happy birthday, brother," Neymar wrote on his Instagram Story. "May God bless you always."

Brazil team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur have said they want Neymar, ruled out of the ongoing Copa America by an ankle injury, to return to Barcelona.

A Monday report in UK newspaper the Independent claimed Neymar has been offered to Manchester United.

According to the report, PSG was keen to discuss a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba, but the Premier League club was not interested.